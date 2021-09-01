Left Menu

Strong air cargo demand continues globally in July: IATA

Global air cargo markets show that demand continued its strong growth trend in July, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 01-09-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 11:30 IST
Asia Pacific airlines saw demand for international air cargo increase 4.4 pc. Image Credit: ANI
Global air cargo markets show that demand continued its strong growth trend in July, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said. Global demand measured in cargo tonne-kilometres was up 8.6 per cent compared to July 2019. Overall growth remains strong compared to the long-term average growth trend of around 4.7 per cent.

The pace of growth slowed slightly compared to June which saw demand increase 9.2 per cent (against pre-Covid-19 levels). Capacity continues to recover but is still 10.3 per cent down compared to July 2019. Economic conditions continue to support air cargo growth.

"July was another solid month for global air cargo demand. Economic conditions indicate that the strong growth trend will continue into the peak year-end demand period," said Wille Walsh, IATA's Director General. "The Delta variant of Covid-19 could bring some risks. If supply chains and production lines are disrupted, there is potential for a knock-on effect for air cargo shipments," he said.

Asia Pacific airlines saw demand for international air cargo increase 4.4 per cent in July compared to the same month in 2019, and an improvement compared to the previous month's 3.9 per cent expansion. Demand is being affected by an easing of momentum in key activity indicators in Asia and by congested supply chains. (ANI)

