AddToYou - Viral Fission's Intake Campaign Celebrates Gen Z's Drive To Define Their Own Stories

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral Fission, a youth intelligence partner that bridges the gap between Gen Z and brands, through engagements and experiences has announced its community intake with an ingenious campaign titled #AddToYou.

Touted as India's largest physical youth network, Viral Fission, at the current strength of 12000+ Gen Z's, holds select key intakes through the year to present possibilities, expand horizons and grow its carefully curated community.

The campaign will launch with a call to apply, followed up with a series of brand films and personal narrative driven video series, showcasing Viral Fission's ambassadors sharing their experiences on building their portfolio, adding brands they love to their CV, developing connections with people across various regions through engagement activities and workshops.

Viral Fission has also roped in popular Gen Z internet sensations including Anuv Jain (Musician and Youtuber) , Karan Sareen a.k.a gorgeous potahto (Comedian/Instagram Creator), Nagma Naseer a.k.a thatmalluchick (Dancer, Comedian/Instagram Creator) and Debanjan Das, (Professional Gamer) for the campaign. Each creator is representative of the wider community and is also scheduled to narrate their own #AddToYou stories.

The forms are live from the 1st of September and the campaign will play out across the month on the brand's social media platforms. The content is structured around both - the first set of Viral Fission ambassadors who signed up for the program and creators Gen Z resonate with, sharing their personal journey. With this campaign Viral Fission aims to reach out to youth across wider demography and diverse interest groups.

Commenting on the launch of the #AddToYou campaign, Shreyas Hegde, CEO of Viral Fission, said, '' The #AddToYou campaign is just an extension of Viral Fission's vision to consistently fill gaps between the opportunities currently present in comparison to everything that the youth wants and aspires to achieve. Our journey from day 1 has been about learning from the youngest and brightest minds to create experiences which adds to them as a community and us as an organisation.'' About Viral Fission Viral Fission was founded in November 2019 with a vision to bridge the gap between India's energetic youth and the brands they love. The core thought is an inspiration drawn by the founders from their own academic experience and learning. The company aims at redefining brand salience metrics with/for the youth. Viral Fission offers a community-based youth network that co-creates unparalleled brand experiences.

