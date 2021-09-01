Left Menu

NCC bags new order worth Rs 877 cr in Aug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:49 IST
NCC Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged a new order worth Rs 877 crore in August.

The order pertains to the building division, NCC said in a filing to BSE. ''NCC has received one new order for Rs 877 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of August, 2021,'' the filing said.

The order, it said, is received from a state government agency and does not include any internal order, the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 78.25 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

