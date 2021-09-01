Helix Unveils Asim Riaz As The New Face Of The Brand

NEW DELHI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix, a brand by Timex Group India Ltd, one of the world's largest watch manufacturers has unveiled Asim Riaz as the new face of the brand. A fun and youthful brand known for offering contemporary and stylish watches for the youth, Helix enjoys a 10-year-old strong footprint and several satisfied customers across the country. With Asim onboard, the brand aims to increase engagement with fitness and fashion enthusiasts, who like to experiment with their everyday looks and have an edgy style.

Asim Riaz, a renowned model and actor, rose to fame with his stint on Bigg Boss 13, where he was the show runner-up. Post Bigg Boss 13, he has been seen in many music videos and has also recently launched his own rap song. Resonating with the brand's vision, Asim Riaz's enthusiasm for fitness, hustle and bold sense of style makes him the perfect fit for Helix.

Commenting on the association, Manoj Juneja, Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Timex Group said, ''We are thrilled to announce Asim Riaz as the new face of the brand. Asim's personality shines through a balance of being authentic, fun, and uncompromising - something that perfectly fits with our brand ethos. He is the ideal face for the brand with his sense of style, which is bold and fashionable at the same time. We look forward to launching our upcoming timepieces with him.'' Asim Riaz, Actor, Indian Film Industry, on the association said, ''I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with one of the world's most iconic watchmakers. I personally resonate a lot with the brand Helix - it is fresh, authentic and creates watches especially for the free-spirited youngsters who love experimenting with various styles and filters.'' Helix had recently launched its new smartwatch - Helix Smart 2.0 and is looking at a promising year with more user-friendly smartwatches in the pipeline.

About Timex Group: Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus, Ted Baker, Missoni and Furla.

