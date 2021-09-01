Trade body holds seminar on 'Accessing the US Market'

The United States is one of India's export markets and remains one of the top sources of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the South Asian nation, said US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said on Wednesday.

''Over more than a decade, Indian firms have expanded to the US by taking advantage of a large, open market with business-friendly investor policies. We have seen significant growth in our bilateral trade and investment relationship over the years but there is more potential than ever, Ravin said. Speaking here at a seminar 'Accessing the US Market' organized by the Coimbatore chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, she reiterated America's strong ties with Coimbatore, a tier-two industrial, education, and healthcare hub of the State of Tamil Nadu.

During her interaction with the members of the Chamber, she said she and her team were here to build on that potential in partnership with the business community in the textile city.

Some of the topics discussed at the seminar included types of business establishments in the United States, how to register a company there, and regulatory and tax considerations.

In his address, President of the Chamber C Balasubramanian said the trade body was serving the cause of business and industry for over nine decades with 1,660 members representing various segments.

These industries work in areas such as pump-sets, automobile components, textiles, machines, jewellery, education, and healthcare and Coimbatore is a city driven by private enterprises with over 50,000 small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)