GHAC, DoKaSch launch service station for temperature-controlled containers

GHAC is a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited.The new service station operated by GHAC on behalf of DoKaSch will be able to house up to 100 specialised, temperature-controlled containers at a time and will serve as the primary regional hub for the German companys customers, a release said.

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) on Wednesday announced its collaboration with German-based DoKaSch Temperature Solutions to launch a dedicated service station for Opticooler temperature-controlled air cargo containers. GHAC is a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited.

The new service station operated by GHAC on behalf of DoKaSch will be able to house up to 100 specialised, temperature-controlled containers at a time and will serve as the primary regional hub for the German company's customers, a release said. With this, GHAC has become the first and only Indian node on DoKaSch Temperature Solution's global service station network, it said. “The new facility will make the world-class DoKaSch Opticooler containers readily and easily accessible to our shared customers who will be assured of ready availability and fast turnaround with our new on-airport container station.

“With the addition of this facility, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo will be the biggest hub for temperature-controlled air cargo containers in the region,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GMR Hyderabad International Airport. “India is a highly relevant location for pharmaceuticals, biosimilars and biotech and especially Hyderabad is of outstanding importance. “We are certain that our new location will play an important role for the global supply with lifesaving pharmaceutical products like vaccines, especially during the ongoing pandemic,” said Andreas Seitz, Managing Director at DoKaSch Temperature Solutions.

