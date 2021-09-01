NMDC iron ore output grows 44 pc in Apr-Aug; sales jump 45 pc '

State-owned NMDC on Tuesday said its iron ore production surged over 44 per cent to 15.02 million tonnes (MT) in April-August 2021.

The company's iron ore output was 10.42 MT in the same period last fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

In August 2021, the company said, its iron ore production rose to 3.06 MT from 1.62 MT a year ago.

Its total sales of iron ore during April-August 2021-22 also jumped 45 per cent to 15.67 MT, as against 10.80 MT in the corresponding period last year.

The company sold 2.91 MT iron ore in August, compared to 1.79 MT in the year-ago period.

In a statement, NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said the company's performance in the first five months of the current fiscal is very encouraging.

''This also puts us in a strong position to pursue our plans for this fiscal with greater confidence. I appreciate the efforts of each and every employee for remaining focused in achieving our targets for FY22,'' he said.

Hyderabad-headquartered NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.

The company is also engaged in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

