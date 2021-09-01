Left Menu

SPARC seeks shareholders nod to raise up to Rs 1,800 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:48 IST
SPARC seeks shareholders nod to raise up to Rs 1,800 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Wednesday said it will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through various modes, including issue of equity shares and securities.

The company proposes to raise the funds in one or more tranches, by way of public / private offerings, qualified institutional placement, rights offering or any other permissible mode, SPARC said in a regulatory filing.

The approval is being sought for raising funds for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 1,800 crore or in equivalent foreign currency, SPARC said.

The company seeks shareholders' nod to raise the funds by way of issuing equity shares, convertible warrants, preference shares/ bonds /debentures /any other instruments whether convertible into equity or not, American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds.

Shares of SPARC settled at Rs 302.45 per scrip on BSE, up 0.75 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021