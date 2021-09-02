Left Menu

Maha: Kalyan Dombivli civic body's property tax collection up by 46% in 5 months

The property tax collection by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation KDMC from April to August this year has gone up by 46 per cent as compared to the same period last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the civic said on Thursday.

  Country:
  • India

The property tax collection by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) from April to August this year has gone up by 46 per cent as compared to the same period last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the civic said on Thursday. In the last five months, the civic body here in Maharashtra collected property taxes worth Rs 160.64 crore as against Rs 110.22 crore in the same period last year, KDMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi said in a release. There has been an extensive use of the digital platform which helped in increasing the revenue collection, he said.

He also appealed to citizens to make maximum use of the digital platform for the payment of taxes to the corporation.

