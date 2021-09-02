Barratt upbeat on near-term growth after annual profit surge
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's biggest homebuilder Barratt Developments Plc forecast robust forward sales on Thursday, allaying concerns about a cooling housing market following the partial removal of a temporary cut in property purchase tax.
The company's pre-tax profit for the year ended June 30 came in at 812.2 million pounds ($1.12 billion), compared with 491.8 million pounds in the pandemic-hit 2020 fiscal, but lower than the 909.8 million pounds reported in the prior year.
($1 = 0.7256 pounds)
Also Read: Calls for Britain's foreign secretary to resign
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain