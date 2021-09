BRIEF-CMC Markets Sees FY 2022 Net Operating Income In Range Between £250-280 Mln

CMC Markets PLC: * CMC MARKETS PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* CMC MARKETS PLC - GROUP NOW EXPECTS FY 2022 NET OPERATING INCOME TO SETTLE IN A RANGE BETWEEN £250-280MILLION * CMC MARKETS PLC - FY 2022 OPERATING COSTS WILL CONTINUE TO TRACK MODERATELY HIGHER YEAR OVER YEAR

* CMC MARKETS PLC - GROUP CONTINUES TO HAVE CONFIDENCE IN LONG TERM GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES OF BUSINESS * CMC MARKETS - UNDERLYING FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN ROBUST WITH OVERALL MONTHLY ACTIVE CLIENT NUMBERS AT SIMILAR LEVELS REPORTED IN Q1 2022 TRADING UPDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

