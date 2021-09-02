Copper futures rise on spot demand
Copper prices on Thursday traded up by 0.38 per cent to Rs 710.95 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in September traded higher by Rs 2.7, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 710.95 per kg in a business turnover of 4,788 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in the spot demand.
