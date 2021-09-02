Medtronic and Stasis Announce Partnership to Redefine Patient Monitoring in India

Partnership to focus on scale up of the Stasis Monitor, a Connected Care Bedside Multi Parameter Monitoring System Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – the world’s largest medical technology, services, and solutions company – today announced a strategic partnership with Stasis Health Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stasis Labs Inc, for scaling up and expanding access for their state-of-the-art Stasis Monitor, a connected care bedside multi parameter monitoring system. The partnership is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the two companies’ respective strengths and enhances Medtronic’s position in the remote monitoring space while significantly expanding Stasis’ reach across India. The Stasis Monitor, which has FDA market clearance, is a centralized monitoring system that automates and digitizes monitoring, documentation, and communication of critical patient information. The addition of Stasis Monitor to the Medtronic portfolio expands the company’s ability to serve patients inside the hospital while offering physicians with the option to remotely monitor their patients.

The Stasis Monitor is used in Emergency lCUs, Surgical lCUs, High Dependency Units, Step Down Units, and Private Patient Rooms. Unlike conventional disconnected bedside monitors, the Stasis connected care monitoring system includes - a bedside monitor that monitors 6 vital signs, a tablet that enables intuitive monitoring, and the Stasis app that allows for remote monitoring across devices. Equipped to provide patient data to any device through the cloud, the system is appropriate for data driven insights. It includes battery backup to move patients between different areas of care and provides 24 hour vital-sign trend data along with AI powered proactive alerts.

“The addition of the Stasis Monitor to our portfolio marks another important step in furthering our commitment to improving patient’s post procedure experience. This is the first such partnership by Medtronic in India and we are proud to offer a solution that is completely manufactured in India, aligning with Government’s vision of Make-in-India. This system can turn any hospital into a smart hospital within hours and in the post-pandemic world, should help increase nursing productivity with the long-term goal of creating better outcomes,” said, Madan Krishan, vice president and managing director, Medtronic India.

''This partnership marks a significant milestone in Stasis’s mission of making connected care monitoring solutions more accessible to all,'' said Dinesh Seemakurty, co-founder of Stasis. ''We are excited to be partnering with Medtronic to digitally transform more hospitals and care facilities across India. We are confident that this will further bridge the gap between doctors and their patients, while improving patient management workflow and reducing in-person exposure between caregivers and patients.'' Additionally, the Stasis Monitor uses patented predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) and simplifies digital transformation in hospitals to help nurses and doctors identify patient deterioration & improve patient outcomes. The system has been aggressively tested by top hospital chains across India, with over 50,000 patients monitored to date.

About Stasis Labs / Stasis Health Pvt Ltd Stasis (www.stasislabs.com) is on a mission to accelerate proactive patient care with our integrated FDA market clearance remote patient monitoring system. Stasis transforms high resolution vitals health data into actionable insights in real-time, empowering care teams to take timely virtual action, and prevent costly medical events. Globally, the Stasis Solution has supported over 50,000 patients and is leveraging digital health technologies to reimagine how healthcare operates in the “new normal”.

About Medtronic Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals, and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

