United suspends operations at Newark after flooding

United Airlines said Thursday it has temporarily suspended operations at Newark airport due to overnight severe weather that caused flooding at the northern New Jersey airport.

The airline, which is the largest carrier at Newark, said it expects to resume flights later this afternoon. Flightware, an aviation tracking site, reports 190 canceled departing Newark flights and 182 arriving flights.

