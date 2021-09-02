Left Menu

Indian govt departments, states, companies to participate in Dubai Expo

New Delhi, Sep 2 PTI A number of Indian states, union territories, government departments, startups and corporates will participate in the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai beginning from October 1, which will give a fillip to Indian business, Commerce Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:05 IST
Indian govt departments, states, companies to participate in Dubai Expo
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A number of Indian states, union territories, government departments, startups and corporates will participate in the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai beginning from October 1, which will give a fillip to Indian business, Commerce Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said on Thursday. He said the India Pavilion at the expo will showcase the country's march to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy. The country's emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India's participation at the expo, he told reporters here. Subrahmanyam said the India Pavilion will see participation from a number of states which will be displaying their culture, tradition and tremendous business opportunities along with the top corporate groups as well as public sector companies. Large number of prominent government ministers, officials and celebrities are set to visit the pavilion. The four-storey pavilion will also feature an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. The building, which was put up by state-owned NBCC, is ready for operationalisation. ''Very high level of participation will be there from India. The expo will provide a good platform for businesses. Startups have been given a special space in our pavilion. Movie stars will visit,'' he added.

He further said there will be ''live models of many of our heritage buildings...Ram Mandir will be there, Varanasi reconstruction will be there.'' PTI RR ABM ABM

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

