Dutch want to help Qatar, Turkey open Kabul airport - ANP
The Dutch government wants to support Turkey and Qatar in attempts to re-open Kabul airport to resume evacuations from Afghanistan, news agency ANP reported on Thursday, citing Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag. Foreign ministry spokespeople could not immediately be reached to confirm the report, which specified the Dutch would be willing to commit "personnel" to the project but gave no further details.
- Country:
- Qatar
The Dutch government wants to support Turkey and Qatar in attempts to re-open Kabul airport to resume evacuations from Afghanistan, news agency ANP reported on Thursday, citing Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag.
Foreign ministry spokespeople could not immediately be reached to confirm the report, which specified the Dutch would be willing to commit "personnel" to the project but gave no further details. Kaag is in Ankara for talks. Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Thursday the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations at the airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. military evacuated about 1,100 Americans from Afghanistan on Tuesday
Australia says it has evacuated 26 people from Afghanistan in first flight
Japan seeks to secure safety of nationals in Afghanistan
Over 2,200 people evacuated on Kabul military flights - security official
Australia flies out 26 from Kabul, plans more