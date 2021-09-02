Left Menu

U.S. Treasury allows personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan

Western Union https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-western-union-resuming-services-afghanistan-senior-exec-2021-09-02 told Reuters on Thursday it is resuming money-transfer services to Afghanistan, saying the decision was in line with a U.S. push to allow humanitarian activity to continue after the Taliban's takeover.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:44 IST
U.S. Treasury allows personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan

The U.S. Treasury Department has told financial institutions that they may process personal remittances to Afghanistan, a Treasury spokesperson said on Thursday.

The news could provide some relief for the Afghan economy, which is nearing collapse after moves by the United States and other countries to halt foreign aid and freeze some $9 billion in Afghan assets after the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15. Many Afghans rely heavily on payments from migrant workers overseas, with such remittances https://www.reuters.com/world/what-leverage-do-us-allies-have-over-taliban-afghanistan-2021-09-02amounting to an estimated $789 million in 2020, or just over 4% of the country's gross domestic product, according to World Bank data.

Western Union https://www.reuters.com/business/western-union-suspends-services-afghanistan-2021-08-19 , the world's largest money transfer firm, and Moneygram both suspended such services after the Taliban takeover, shutting off a major source of funds that many families rely on to pay for food. Western Union https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-western-union-resuming-services-afghanistan-senior-exec-2021-09-02 told Reuters on Thursday it is resuming money-transfer services to Afghanistan, saying the decision was in line with a U.S. push to allow humanitarian activity to continue after the Taliban's takeover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021