Study By Janak in association with AMP Motors organises a gala Fashion Night and exclusive showcase of the latest Land Rover cars

• AMP Motors showcased the new Land Rover Defender 90 and Jaguar F-Pace • Study By Janak launched a high-end Bespoke Store in Rajouri Garden NEW DELHI, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Study By Janak, the eponymous label for luxury men's bespoke and designer occasion wear, launched an exclusive experiential-retail space in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi. On this occasion, Mr. Manoj and Ayush Mehra, Directors of Study By Janak in association with AMP motors organised a fashion show where Zoya Afroz and many other noted names walked the ramp. Additionally, AMP Motors displayed this year's latest edition of The Land Rover Defender 90 and Jaguar F-Pace as well.

At the event, Mr. Manoj and Ayush Mehra, Directors of Study By Janak, jointly said, ''Last year has been difficult yet it has given us time to stop, reflect and reboot our entire brand. A bespoke store in West Delhi helps reaching out to wider audience. We have been in the business of occasion wear from over two decades and our core strength is customisation. We have a strong presence online, but offline stores give our customers a deeper experience and access to seek advice from our expert staff and gives us an opportunity to understand what consumers want as well. This studio will offer a wide range of collection for men as well as women.'' AMP Motors is the official Jaguar, Land Rover retailer in the city. At the event, AMP showcased the iconic Land Rover Defender 90 and Jaguar F-Pace which are now available in India. Speaking at the launch event, Mr Ajay Yadav, CEO AMP Motors, said, ''We are excited to collaborate with Study By Janak and we are extremely excited to introduce the epitome of iconic cars from the brand. It is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made and provides new age connectivity with unstoppable off-road performance.'' Chairman of All India Anti-Terrorist and former Indian Youth Congress President, M.S. Bittaji inaugurated the store with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The launch party saw city's prominent socialites including Mahinder Singh Bittaji, Atul Wasan, Romy Randhawa, Ajay Yadav, Keshav Dutta, Vandana, Tarun, Sonia N Aman Sharma, Anuj N Mona Kaikar, Saloni N Simple Arora, Kunal N Reema Chawla, Munish Khanna, Dr Hina Kukreja, Karan Ahuja, Payal Chandok, Ruchi Narula, Rahil Tandon, Aarti Arora, Shalini Khandelwal, Ira Malhotra, Ruchi Swara, Nishu, Sanjay Dutta, Sabhya Dutta, Shristi Rehlan, Harmeet N Ravella Ahluwalia, Akash N Divya Kalra, Avi Honey, Ritika Shobhit, Sagar. Namisha, Surbhi, Rachit Chawla, Pooja N Rahul, Hida Siddiqui, Vidya, Nandan Garg, Hitansh Anand, Surbhi & Rishabh, Shreya & Ashish Gurnani, Raunaq & Sarvpreet Bhatia, Sanjay Katyal, Manish & Shivani Katyal, Ajay & Anu Katyal to name a few. Actress Zoya Afroz was also present at the launch and was the showstopper for the marvelous fashion show put together.

The evening was conceptualised to bring together the best of the fashion and business World. A grand fashion show conceptualised by Ms. Liza Varma, showcased the latest and the most exclusive collection accompanied by Wine & Cheese along with the majestic set up done by EXDC - Design Company. The beautiful models were prepped up by LOOKS Salon and were bejewelled by Multani Jewellers. The elegant evening was captured by Nevania Art by Vandana. Gift partners for the evening were Coal Clean Beauty.

About AMP Motors If you are contemplating owning a Land Rover, we know that you have the highest expectations of the vehicles you drive and the people you trust to help you out. At AMP Motors, the team consists of people who care, and take the time for ongoing training to be certain we're able to meet your needs with full confidence, providing the highest quality and user-friendly service available.

About Study by Janak Conceptualized with ambition and passion towards fashion, Study by Janak, with a legacy of over 3 decades, has carved a niche for themselves in the Designer Occasion Wear & Made to Measure industry in India. The brand has in-house design experts and complete with a state-of-the art production facility, where timeless creations are churned out ceaselessly.

