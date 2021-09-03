Russia to offer tax breaks to stimulate business on Kuril islands - Putin

Russia will offer tax breaks to stimulate business on the disputed Kuril island chain and make them available to foreign investors including from Japan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at an economic forum.

A territorial dispute over the island chain dates back to the end of World War Two when the then-Soviet Union seized them from Japan. The row has prevented the countries signing a formal peace treaty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)