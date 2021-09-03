Left Menu

Must aim for $100 bn textiles export target: Goyal

We must aim for a USD 100 billion export target in the next five years, he said.He added that export has to stand on its own feet and has to be independently viable as demand for subsidies would not always help.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:02 IST
Must aim for $100 bn textiles export target: Goyal
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the sector will achieve USD 44 billion exports target in 2021-22, and in the next five years, both the ministry and the industry have agreed to aim for USD 100 billion outbound shipments.

He also said the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for technical textiles and man-made fiber segment will be approved soon by the Union Cabinet, a move that would give a boost to domestic manufacturing and exports.

The proposed Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) scheme, under which seven such parks will be set up in the country over the next three years, is at an advanced stage of approval, the minister told reporters here.

This scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2021-22.

''Delighted at the way the textiles sector has engaged with the idea of achieving bigger targets. We must aim for a USD 100 billion export target in the next five years,'' he said.

He added that export has to stand on its own feet and has to be independently viable as demand for subsidies would not always help. On free trade pacts, he said India is interacting with different nations to expedite FTAs or PTAs (preferential trade agreements). This engagement has been ongoing with the UK, EU, UAE, Australia, among others.

Further, Goyal said they are working with the finance ministry on an interest equalization scheme and enhancement of insurance cover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021