US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq futures jump, S&P 500 steady after weak jobs data

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose in choppy trading on Friday, while S&P 500 futures held steady after data showed U.S. jobs growth in August missed estimates by a wide margin.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.17%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 44.25 points, or 0.28%.

