US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq futures jump, S&P 500 steady after weak jobs data
Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose in choppy trading on Friday, while S&P 500 futures held steady after data showed U.S. jobs growth in August missed estimates by a wide margin.
At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.17%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 44.25 points, or 0.28%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
Advertisement