Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq futures jump, S&P 500 steady after weak jobs data

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:08 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq futures jump, S&P 500 steady after weak jobs data
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose in choppy trading on Friday, while S&P 500 futures held steady after data showed U.S. jobs growth in August missed estimates by a wide margin.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.17%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 44.25 points, or 0.28%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • U.S.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021