Left Menu

Forex reserves surge USD 16.663 bn to record high of USD 633.558 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves soared by USD 16.663 billion to touch a lifetime high of USD 633.558 billion in the week ended August 27, mainly due to an increase in Special Drawing Rights SDR holdings, RBI data showed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:36 IST
Forex reserves surge USD 16.663 bn to record high of USD 633.558 bn
  • Country:
  • India

The country's foreign exchange reserves soared by USD 16.663 billion to touch a lifetime high of USD 633.558 billion in the week ended August 27, mainly due to an increase in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) holdings, RBI data showed. On Wednesday, RBI had said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made an allocation of SDR 12.57 billion (equivalent to around USD 17.86 billion at the latest exchange rate) to India on August 23, 2021. SDR holdings are part of the foreign exchange reserves of a country. IMF makes the general SDR allocation to its members in proportion to their existing quotas in the Fund. In the reporting week ended August 27, 2021, the country's SDR holdings rose by USD 17.866 billion to USD 19.407 billion, as per weekly data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. India's forex kitty had declined by USD 2.47 billion to USD 616.895 billion in the previous week ended August 20, 2021. Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, dipped by USD 1.409 billion to USD 571.6 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves were up by USD 192 million to USD 37.441 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by USD 14 million to USD 5.11 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021