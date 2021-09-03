U.S. Commerce Dept will scrap security unit
03-09-2021
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will disband a security unit following an internal review that raised questions about its counterintelligence activities.
Republican Senator Roger Wicker in July raised alarms about the Commerce Department's Investigations and Threat Management Service actions, saying it often lacked sufficient basis to open investigations. The department said Friday it will make clear it does not possess the authority to conduct counterintelligence activities.
