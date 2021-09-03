Left Menu

TFCI plans to raise Rs 65.18 cr from investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:11 IST
TFCI plans to raise Rs 65.18 cr from investors
Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) on Friday said it is planning to raise Rs 65.18 crore from a group of investors.

The board has approved a capital raise proposal by way of issue of up to 96.55 lakh shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 67.50, the company said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to regulatory as well as shareholders' approval, it said.

