ICD and AzerGold sign MoU during 46th IsDB Annual Meeting

Tashkent | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:26 IST
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-ps.org), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) and AzerGold, a closed joint-stock company in the Republic of Azerbaijan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") during the 46th IsDB Annual Meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 02 September 2021.

The cooperation aims at exploring the possibility of Sukuk issuance in order to meet the growing demand for AzerGold project financing requirements. Additionally, both parties will explore collaboration activities related to infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan and other potential activities for collaboration related to AzerGold's operations.

Mr Ayman said, "ICD remain committed to supporting the development of the member countries and will continue to explore ways to do so. This MoU, with our partner AzerGold, is yet another example that falls under a high-level plan to help companies in Azerbaijan to access diversified sources of funding".

Mr Khayyam Farzaliyev stated, "The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding is a significant step towards exploring future opportunities for collaboration between the parties. While AzerGold has a successful experience in attracting funds for the implementation of mining projects from diverse sources within the country, the Company also considers further diversification of the funding sources through international cooperation. We are confident that the discussions to be held would contribute to further elaboration of other potential areas of collaboration."

(With Inputs from APO)

