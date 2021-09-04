Left Menu

New Mangalore Port handles steel export cargo

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 10:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The New Mangalore Port has handled, for the first time, steel export cargo from JSW Steels to destinations in Egypt, Italy and Spain.

The vessel MV Minion Grace arrived at the port on August 29 to load 22,825 tonnes of steel cargo, including HR/CR coils, slabs, billets and TMT from JSW Steels, a release from the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) here said.

Upon completion of the loading operations on the vessel that has a gross register tonnage (GRT) of 33,044 tonnes and Deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 57,000 tonnes, the ship, which was stationed at Berth No 3, sailed out on Friday.

While expressing happiness over the first-time handling of steel cargo export, Port Trust chairman A V Ramana said the multi-dimensional friendly initiatives available in the port made this possible.

Initiatives like online gate admittance, improved storage facilities, better service, and cost-effective measures came in handy, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

