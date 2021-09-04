Left Menu

Odisha records 41% jump in August GST collection

The growth rate in VAT collection was 46.03 per cent.The increase in collection was also due to the rise in prices of iron and steel and collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny, the official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 14:11 IST
Odisha records 41% jump in August GST collection
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha registered a growth of 41 per cent in GST collection to Rs 3,316.55 crore in August as against the year-ago period, an official said on Saturday.

The state recorded a GST collection of Rs 2,348.28 crore in August last year, he said.

''This is the second-highest growth rate of GST among all the major states in the country,'' said Director CT and GST SK Lohani.

The state collected Rs 16,977.92 crore GST in the current fiscal till August, as against a collection of Rs 9,888.99 crore in the same period last year, he said, adding that 71.69 percent growth was recorded.

Most businesses were shut during this period last year as the government imposed absolute lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the restrictions were more relaxed this year even as the second wave hit the state.

The state collected Rs 885.21 crore VAT from the sale of fuel and liquor in August, as against Rs 606.16 crore during the same month last fiscal. The growth rate in VAT collection was 46.03 percent.

The increase in the collection was also due to the rise in prices of iron and steel and collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny, the official said. ''All circles have been instructed to ensure at least 90 percent return filing within the due date. In the current financial year, 16,608 notices have been issued to non-filers while 2,369 assessments initiated for non-filing of returns,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021