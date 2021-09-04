Left Menu

At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul - reports

At least 17 people were killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, news agencies said on Saturday, after Taliban sources said their fighters had seized control of Panjshir, the last province in Afghanistan holding out against the Islamist group.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 04-09-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

At least 17 people were killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, news agencies said on Saturday after Taliban sources said their fighters had seized control of Panjshir, the last province in Afghanistan holding out against the Islamist group. Leaders of opposition to the Taliban have denied that the province has fallen.

The Shamshad news agency said, "aerial shooting" in Kabul on Friday killed 17 people and wounded 41. Tolo news agency gave a similar toll. At least 14 people were injured in celebratory firing in Nangarhar province east of the capital, said Gulzada Sangar, spokesman for an area hospital in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

The gunfire drew a rebuke from the main Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. "Avoid shooting in the air and thank God instead," Mujahid said in a message on Twitter. "Bullets can harm civilians, so don't shoot unnecessarily."

