Left Menu

Income tax refunds worth over Rs 67,400 cr issued in 5 mths of this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 15:32 IST
Income tax refunds worth over Rs 67,400 cr issued in 5 mths of this fiscal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department on Saturday said it has issued over Rs 67,400 crore worth of refunds in five months of the current fiscal.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 30th August 2021,'' the I-T department tweeted.

Of this, income tax refunds of Rs 16,373 crore have been issued in over 22.61 lakh cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 51,029 crore have been issued in over 1.37 lakh cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021