Left Menu

Centre asks northeastern states, J-K to focus on second dose vaccination of 60-plus population

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 18:44 IST
Centre asks northeastern states, J-K to focus on second dose vaccination of 60-plus population
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Saturday asked eight northeastern states, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir to focus on the second dose vaccination of the 60-plus population, saying the coverage in some of these states was ''unsatisfactory''.

The vulnerability of people aged above 60 to COVID-19 makes this exercise of prime importance, the Centre told these states.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a review meeting with representatives from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and the northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

According to the Health Ministry, the inoculation of both doses among the 60-plus population in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya is unsatisfactory.

In the meeting, the states and union territories were also asked to quickly saturate the first dose coverage among the 18-plus population.

The Health Ministry, in a statement, said that the attention of the states was brought to the fact that the administration of the first dose has progressively outpaced the administration of second dose.

''It was suggested that states earmark doses, earmark days and target the completion of the exercise for these beneficiaries,'' the ministry said.

The details of balance stock of 0.5 ml syringes, vaccination coverage among special groups such as transgender persons, persons with disabilities and prisoners and among women, particularly pregnant and lactating women, were also discussed.

The ministry said the states and union territories were advised to closely monitor the stock from state-level stores to cold chain points, check rational distribution and restrict vaccine wastage to below two per cent, and update data on eVIN (electronic vaccine intelligence network) on a daily basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021