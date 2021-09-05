Left Menu

Govt likely to extend incentive scheme IFLADP for leather, footwear industry till 2025-26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 10:31 IST
The government is likely to extend an incentive scheme for leather and footwear industries, IFLADP, till 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 1,700 crore, to further boost manufacturing, exports and job creation, an official said.

The commerce and industry ministry has submitted a proposal for implementation of the Indian Footwear Leather and Accessories Development Programme (IFLADP) with an outlay of Rs 1,700 crore, to be incurred during 2021-22 to 2025-26, and the Union Cabinet may soon approve the same, the official said.

The programme has six components — Sustainable Technology and Environmental Promotion (proposed outlay Rs 500 crore); Integrated Development of Leather Sector (proposed outlay Rs 500 crore); Establishment of Institutional Facilities (Rs 200 crore); Mega Leather Footwear and Accessories Cluster Development (Rs 300 crore); Brand Promotion of Indian Brands in Leather and Footwear Sector (Rs 100 crore); and Development of Design Studios (Rs 100 crore).

The expenditure finance committee has already approved the proposal of the ministry, the official added.

Under the 'Sustainable Technology and Environmental Promotion' component, assistance could be provided for setting up a common effluent treatment plant; and support could be extended for modernisation/capacity expansion/ technology up-gradation under the 'Integrated Development of Leather Sector' component.

Similarly, under the 'Establishment of Institutional Facilities' component, support could be provided for setting up of new infrastructure and upgradation of requisite infra of the existing campuses of Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI).

Under the 'Mega Leather Footwear and Accessories Cluster Development' sub-scheme, graded assistance is proposed for land development, social infrastructure, production facilities, and R&D (research and development) support.

For brand promotion, support could be provided to promote at least 10 Indian brands in the international market.

Further, under the component of 'Development of Design Studios', assistance could be given to develop 10 studios.

''The studios will promote design innovation, promote market and export linkages, facilitate buyer-seller meets, display designs to international buyers and work as interfaces for the trade fairs.

''These studios would provide services such as technical support, and quality control,'' the official added.

Earlier, the IFLADP was announced with an expenditure of Rs 2,600 crore for three financial years — 2017-18 to 2019-20. It was also aimed at development of infrastructure and facilitate additional investments, increasing production and employment generation.

