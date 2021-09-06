Left Menu

Stimulus hopes lift FTSE 100; miners, industrials jump

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, led by mining and industrial stocks, as demand for risky equities globally returned on the prospect of central banks sticking to loose monetary policies amid signs of a slowdown in global growth. Trading volumes are expected to be thin on Monday with the U.S. stock market closed for a local holiday.

06-09-2021
London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, led by mining and industrial stocks, as demand for risky equities globally returned on the prospect of central banks sticking to loose monetary policies amid signs of a slowdown in global growth. The export-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.3% by 0706 GMT, with mining stocks gaining 0.7% as aluminium prices hit their highest in more than 10 years.

The FTSE 100 had ended last week essentially flat as macroeconomic data suggested Britain's economic recovery from the pandemic lost more momentum in August, a trend that was mirrored across the Atlantic with a dismal U.S. jobs report. On Monday, Asian shares hit six-week peaks as the chance of low interest rates for longer in the United States and talk of more stimulus in Japan and China lifted sentiment.

The British mid-cap index was up 0.1% and was hovering near record highs even as data showed new car registrations in the UK fell 22% year on year in August. Trading volumes are expected to be thin on Monday with the U.S. stock market closed for a local holiday.

