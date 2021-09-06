Delhi-London AI flight delayed after ants found in business class
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Air India's Delhi-London flight, which was to depart from the IGI airport here at 2 pm on Monday, got delayed for more than three hours after a swarm of ants was found in the business class, sources said.
The AI-111 flight departed from the Delhi airport at around 5.20 pm instead of its scheduled departure time of 2 pm, they said.
According to the sources, ants were found in a section of the business class just before the plane was about to take off.
The plane was replaced with another Boeing 787-8 aircraft.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 787-8
- Delhi
- Delhi-London
- Boeing
- Air India's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woman kills 2-year-old nephew, dumps body in Delhi nalla
IAF repatriation flight with 168 people from Kabul on its way to Delhi: MEA
Woman kills 2-year-old nephew, dumps body in Delhi nalla
Thunderstorm, light intensity rain likely in Delhi, adjoining areas today
CRPF cycle rally to Delhi flagged off from Kanyakumari