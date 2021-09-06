Delhi-London AI flight delayed after ants found in business class

Air India's Delhi-London flight, which was to depart from the IGI airport here at 2 pm on Monday, got delayed for more than three hours after a swarm of ants was found in the business class, sources said.

The AI-111 flight departed from the Delhi airport at around 5.20 pm instead of its scheduled departure time of 2 pm, they said.

According to the sources, ants were found in a section of the business class just before the plane was about to take off.

The plane was replaced with another Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

