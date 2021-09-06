Left Menu

06-09-2021
Govt says Nalco playing key role in empowering micro and small enterprises
The Centre on Monday said state-owned Nalco has been playing a key role in empowering micro and small enterprises by providing modern and innovative platform NAMASYA --an app developed exclusively for the benefit of the PSU's MSE vendors.

NALCO Micro And Small enterprise Yogayog Application (NAMASYA) provides a platform to highlight the efforts of National Auminium Company Ltd (Nalco) towards development of MSEs. The bilingual app empowers MSEs with required information about vendor registration process, items which can be supplied by them with technical specification, vendor development and training programmes of Nalco, the mines ministry said in a statement.

As a responsible corporate and India’s leading producer and exporter of alumina and aluminium, the company has taken several initiatives towards easing the process of doing business, especially for the MSE sector involved in mining and metal business, and furthering inclusive growth and sustainable development in its ecosystem.

Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi complimented Nalco's efforts for reaching out to the MSE community and development of the ecosystem within the mining and mineral sector of the country.

