Left Menu

Industry bodies ICEA, RAMA join hands to expand India's consumer electronics industry

RAMA - ICEA MoU will significantly strengthen the flagship programmes of both the industry bodies. Mohindroo said the MoU will provide ICEA with respective membersindustry players an opportunity to discuss, negotiate, and forge alliances or collaborations with each other, which will serve as a step towards increasing exports, providing competitive opportunities, and boosting the domestic sector, amongst others.The annual RAC industry market size was Rs 16,000 crore in 2019-20 of which 25 per cent was imported.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:32 IST
Industry bodies ICEA, RAMA join hands to expand India's consumer electronics industry
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaIcea)
  • Country:
  • India

Mobile devices industry body ICEA and Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Manufacturers Association (RAMA) have come together with the objective of promoting industrial development and the end-consumer market.

India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) and RAMA have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect, a joint statement said.

''This MoU is the beginning of a long relationship to consolidate and expand India's consumer electronics industry," it added.

The initial pact has been signed between ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo and RAMA President Kanwal Jeet Jawa.

''The objective of this MoU is to promote cooperation between ICEA and RAMA, with a view to demonstrating their irrefutable support towards nation building and strengthening of the economy while creating opportunities for growth and development of their respective industry players, all with the larger objective of promoting industrial development and the end-consumer market," it said.

The MoU will also facilitate and strengthen the exchange of information and ideas in the development of refrigeration and air conditioning technology in India and the manufacturing ecosystem around it, and to augment India's place as an exporter and world leader in this space, it added.

Commenting on the development, Jawa said: ''I envisage this non-financial collaboration to go from strength to strength in order to achieve the larger good at the structural & policy level. ''We must capitalise on our strengths to fuel the growth of our industries, both in domestic as well as in international markets. RAMA - ICEA MoU will significantly strengthen the flagship programmes of both the industry bodies." Mohindroo said the MoU will provide ICEA with respective members/industry players an opportunity to discuss, negotiate, and forge alliances or collaborations with each other, which will serve as a step towards increasing exports, providing competitive opportunities, and boosting the domestic sector, amongst others.

The annual R&AC industry market size was Rs 16,000 crore in 2019-20 of which 25 per cent was imported. ''The RAMA - ICEA MoU will significantly strengthen the flagship programmes of both the industry bodies. It will further enable the two sides to exchange information and ideas to increase competitive opportunities and space for collaboration. This will give an opportunity to the supply chains of both industries to collaborate and grow," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021