Turkey says working with Qatar, U.S. on operation of Kabul airport
Cavusoglu said the Taliban could ensure security outside the airport, but they would need a more reliable mechanism inside. A private security company could be used for the mission if the Taliban insisted on having no foreign powers in Afghanistan, Cavusoglu said.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey is working with Qatar and the United States about operating Kabul airport and is in talks with the Taliban, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding security at the airport was the main issue. Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV that 19 Turkish technicians were in Kabul, holding talks with Qataris about the airport.
Turkey has told the Taliban that it would not take part in the airport mission unless its units are involved in security. Cavusoglu said the Taliban could ensure security outside the airport, but they would need a more reliable mechanism inside. A private security company could be used for the mission if the Taliban insisted on having no foreign powers in Afghanistan, Cavusoglu said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- United States
- Qataris
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Qatar
- Turkish
- Taliban
- Mevlut Cavusoglu
- Cavusoglu
ALSO READ
Over 260 Afghan Sikhs in Kabul Gurdwara need help in evacuation, says US Sikh body
Kabul airlift is accelerating but still hampered by chaos
Firefight at Kabul Airport involving Afghan, U.S., German forces -Bundeswehr
WRAPUP 2-Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport
WRAPUP 1-Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport