Left Menu

Turkey says working with Qatar, U.S. on operation of Kabul airport

Cavusoglu said the Taliban could ensure security outside the airport, but they would need a more reliable mechanism inside. A private security company could be used for the mission if the Taliban insisted on having no foreign powers in Afghanistan, Cavusoglu said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-09-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:08 IST
Turkey says working with Qatar, U.S. on operation of Kabul airport
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is working with Qatar and the United States about operating Kabul airport and is in talks with the Taliban, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding security at the airport was the main issue. Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV that 19 Turkish technicians were in Kabul, holding talks with Qataris about the airport.

Turkey has told the Taliban that it would not take part in the airport mission unless its units are involved in security. Cavusoglu said the Taliban could ensure security outside the airport, but they would need a more reliable mechanism inside. A private security company could be used for the mission if the Taliban insisted on having no foreign powers in Afghanistan, Cavusoglu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021