HMSI commences deliveries of CB200X bike

As the situation is getting normal and people are moving out for work and leisure trips, they are looking for the machine which meets all their expectations, said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director Sales Marketing, Honda Motorcycle Scooter India Pvt Ltd. With Hondas CB legacy, the all-new CB200X proves to be the best partner for both a busy weekday city commute as well as short weekend relaxed rides, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:47 IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has commenced deliveries of its 184.4-cc all-new CB200X bike in the domestic market. The bike, priced at Rs 1.44 lakh and unveiled last month, is being delivered through the company's 'Red Wing' dealerships, Honda Motorcycle &Scooter India Ltd said in a release.

The maiden customer key handover ceremony was conducted at Faridabad Honda in Faridabad (Haryana).

''From the day it was launched, our dealer network has been receiving inquiries especially from new-age customers. As the situation is getting normal and people are moving out for work and leisure trips, they are looking for the machine which meets all their expectations,'' said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd.

