Aahwahan Foundation flags off Distribution of 1 Lakh Health Kits for needy families

The foundation till date has provided free medical assistance and consultancy to around 27 thousand people New Delhi, 7 September 2021: Gearing up to a blunt possibility of third COVID wave that can impact numerous families, Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan today flagged off a distribution drive of family health kits for frontline workers, daily wage workers, government school students, slum dwellers, pavement dwellers, and others.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit lower-middle-class families and daily wage workers the most, who are stranded in the city without adequate money, food, or shelter. To meet all of the obligatory COVID-19 guidelines, people have to purchase many healthcare items such as masks, gloves, and sanitizers, which add to their already high costs. Given the situation of Indian families, the virus has a high probability of spreading due to a large number of individuals in a single-family.

Understanding this situation, many non-profits, volunteer organizations, and even companies have initiated campaigns to help the needy. One such organization is Aahwahan Foundation who is always stretching out its helping hands to help the poor and vulnerable citizens. The Foundation today distributed 14,302 health kits to families in need as a part of its ‘Family Health Kit Initiative.’ “Each family health kit costs 5000 rupees and contains an oximeter, a thermometer, sanitizers, a hundred masks (both N-95 and disposable), 100 gloves, and vitamin C tablets. We are aiming to provide these kits to 1 Lakh of families across India including cities like Bangaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bhubaneshwar.” Says, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, Founder of Aahwahan Foundation. Further adding to this, he also said that “The Foundation with a team of 100 doctors and 3600 volunteers has been continuously trying to help the healthcare system of country. We were able to provide 500 oxygen concentrators, 1000 oxygen cylinders, 900 Covid beds, 1 Lakh grocery kits, 46 thousand RTPCR kits, 10 ICU beds, 63 thousand meals per day across India and provided free consultations for approximately 27 thousand people.” The program was launched by the Honorable Dr. Uday B. Garudachar, MLA, and Dr. Saraswati president of the Referal Government Hospital, Karnataka and in the presence of other government officials and local citizens. Aahwahan Foundation assures to continue with their noble acts. They want to create awareness among citizens about vaccination, mental health wellbeing, providing free medical kits and consultancy. The foundation also aims to ensure the availability of necessary healthcare equipment like oximeters, oxygen cylinders, and patient beds, etc in hospitals. About Aahwahan Foundation Founded in 2009 by Philanthropist and Social Worker Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan and a team of like-minded individuals with a commitment to eradicate poverty, Aahwahan - is a Bengaluru-based NGO working in states like Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, and Pune. This Foundation aims to bring equality in society through its various measures focused on eradicating poverty, unemployment, women inequality, and promoting girl's education.

Ever since it was founded, the NGO has touched various lives through its developmental work. It has been working in the remotest and the most economically backward regions of the country to promote the welfare and progress of these regions and has undertaken various initiatives to create to improve the socio-economic well-being of the people.

