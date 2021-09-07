Omaxe celebrates its 34th Foundation Day

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omaxe Ltd., one of India's leading real estate companies, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, celebrated its 34th Foundation Day on the theme: Kal, Aaj aur Kal... from a humble 'kal' through a progressive 'aaj', we move together towards a thriving 'kal'. Founded in 1987, the company has grown in strength in the last three decades. From creating locations that became landmarks, projects that ushered in a trend and became proud addresses and homes that became epicentre of memories for millions of people - the journey of Omaxe from a humble beginning as a construction contracting firm to being amongst the Fortune India Next 500 company in three decades is the story of the doyen of India's real estate sector Rohtas Goel who pursued his vision with grit, perseverance and determination. The Foundation Day also marks his birthday.

The day began by paying obeisance to the Lord by performing havan at the company's corporate office in Delhi and at site offices across several cities of North and Central India. Following all COVID-19 appropriate behaviours, company employees participated in the event. The havan was followed by Cake cutting, fun games & activities and a plethora of sumptuous buffet to tickle the taste buds. Similar arrangements were made at all the site offices. Through the use of technology, all the employees and stakeholders across all centres participated in the grand celebrations. The event was relayed on the company's website for all to witness the unfolding of the events on this momentous day.

Not to forget the immeasurable contribution of the company's stakeholders, a 'LUCKY SPIN' was installed for customers. On rotation of the spin wheel, customers won monetary rewards. The Foundation Day concluded with employees clicking photographs at the themed booths installed. They were also seen interacting with each other and reminiscing the good old times.

With 126.15 million sq. ft. of delivered space in real estate and construction contracting (till March 2021), Omaxe is today one of India's leading and trusted real estate companies. The brand 'Omaxe' was founded in 1987 by visionary first-generation entrepreneur & civil engineer Rohtas Goel to undertake construction and contracting business. Subsequently, the company diversified into the real estate sector in 2001 and got listed on both stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) in 2007. In the last 33 years, staying true to its motto of 'Turning Dreams into Reality' and guided by its founding values of delivering quality and excellent real estate spaces, ensuring customer satisfaction and redefining lifestyle, Omaxe has delivered some landmark projects and engineering marvels, created a niche in both luxury and affordable segments and more importantly has brought smiles in the lives of millions of people.

Today, the company is present in 27 cities across 8 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and possesses a diversified product portfolio that includes Hi-Tech Townships, Integrated Townships, Group Housing, Shopping Malls, Office Spaces, SCOs and Hotel. It is currently undertaking 23 real estate projects - 4 Group Housing, 14 Townships, 5 Commercial Malls/office spaces/Hotels/ SCOs. The company has also successfully blended business excellence with social commitment. The company through Omaxe Foundation takes up many CSR projects in the field of health, education, community development etc.

