Myntra partners with Better Cotton Initiative

In the previous cotton season, BCI, along with its partners, trained over 2.7 million cotton farmers in sustainable practices that utilise lesser chemicals and water to extract maximum efficiency from the farmland.Through this partnership, Myntra will focus on sourcing 10 per cent of its cotton requirements from BCI, to begin with, and in the next five to seven years, aim to increase it to about 50 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra on Tuesday said it has partnered with Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) and will source cotton for the apparel of its in-house brands through the global non-profit organisation.

Myntra plans to increase sourcing about 50 per cent of its cotton requirements from BCI in the next five to seven years, a statement said.

BCI has one of the largest cotton sustainability programmes globally and aims to make cotton farming sustainable. In the previous cotton season, BCI, along with its partners, trained over 2.7 million cotton farmers in sustainable practices that utilise lesser chemicals and water to extract maximum efficiency from the farmland.

''Through this partnership, Myntra will focus on sourcing 10 per cent of its cotton requirements from BCI, to begin with, and in the next five to seven years, aim to increase it to about 50 per cent. To make it easier to adopt, scale and measure, a mass balance model would be followed where Better Cotton can be mixed with conventional cotton through the supply chain,'' the statement said.

While this means Better Cotton is not physically traceable to end products, BCI farmers will benefit from the demand for Better Cotton in equivalent volumes to those its sources, the statement added.

Better Cotton now accounts for 23 per cent of the global cotton production, with BCI's nearly 70 implementing partners rapidly adapting their practices to evolving circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

“As the leading fashion and lifestyle retailer in the country, we aim to incorporate more environmentally responsible practices throughout our supply chain. Partnering with the BCI means we will continue the journey to source more sustainable cotton across our entire business, working towards a brighter future for the cotton industry and those whose lives depend on it,” Myntra VP Product Development and Sourcing Neetu Jotwani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

