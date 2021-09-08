Left Menu

Amazon launches new specialized Fulfilment Centre in Haryana

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:06 IST
Amazon launches new specialized Fulfilment Centre in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon today announced the launch of a new specialized Fulfilment Centre (FC) in the Indian state of Haryana. The expansion will support more than 45,000 sellers and create meaningful work opportunities for the locals in the state whilst ensuring reliable and faster deliveries of customer orders.

Amazon's new specialized FC in Gurugram has a storage capacity of nearly 2 million cubic feet and it will be housing tens of thousands of products in the large appliances category consisting of ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and TVs and from a vast selection of products in the furniture category.

Locals in the nearby regions will find a variety of job roles in the Operations network, including full time and part-time opportunities. They will also have opportunities to learn and grow with Amazon's training and upskilling programs.

With this new facility, Amazon India now has a total of 7 FCs in the state. The e-commerce giant has four Sort Centres with more than 5 lakh square feet of sortation area in the state.

The latest expansion is part of the company's plans to increase its pan-India fulfilment network by close to 40% to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers, in 2021.

Haryana is a well-connected transport hub and we are pleased to further boost our investments and expand our infrastructure with the presence of 7 fulfilment centres, in the State. The new Fulfilment Centre will provide an impetus to the local economy and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India. 

