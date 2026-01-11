Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Kokrajhar After Alleged Rape Sparks Bandh

A bandh in Assam's Kokrajhar district disrupted normal life following the alleged rape of a mentally-challenged woman. The accused was apprehended swiftly and injured in a police scuffle. The administration imposed prohibitory orders to maintain order while urging calm. A Special Investigation Team was formed to ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kokrajhar | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:43 IST
Tensions Rise in Kokrajhar After Alleged Rape Sparks Bandh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged rape incident has led to a major disruption in Kokrajhar, Assam, unwinding normalcy on a Sunday.

A mentally-challenged woman was allegedly raped, triggering a bandh and leading to the market shutdown and cessation of public transport.

The accused, apprehended swiftly, was injured in a police encounter after attempting to snatch a weapon and flee. Additional forces were deployed as authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163, urging the public not to be misguided by rumors.

District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty and SSP Akshat Garg conducted a meeting to maintain peace and appealed for unity across communities in Kokrajhar.

A Special Investigation Team has been set up for a thorough investigation. The district authorities are intensifying security surveillance, intending to install CCTV and street lighting in vulnerable areas.

TRENDING

1
Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

 Global
2
Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

 United Arab Emirates
3
Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

 India
4
Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026