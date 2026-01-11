Tensions Rise in Kokrajhar After Alleged Rape Sparks Bandh

An alleged rape incident has led to a major disruption in Kokrajhar, Assam, unwinding normalcy on a Sunday.

A mentally-challenged woman was allegedly raped, triggering a bandh and leading to the market shutdown and cessation of public transport.

The accused, apprehended swiftly, was injured in a police encounter after attempting to snatch a weapon and flee. Additional forces were deployed as authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163, urging the public not to be misguided by rumors.

District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty and SSP Akshat Garg conducted a meeting to maintain peace and appealed for unity across communities in Kokrajhar.

A Special Investigation Team has been set up for a thorough investigation. The district authorities are intensifying security surveillance, intending to install CCTV and street lighting in vulnerable areas.