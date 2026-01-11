Left Menu

AI-Powered Shopping Revolution: Google Partners with Retail Giants

Google is enhancing its AI chatbot Gemini with shopping capabilities by collaborating with major retailers like Walmart and Shopify. This development aims to facilitate seamless online purchases through a virtual merchant setup without leaving the app, marking a significant shift in the retail sector towards AI-driven e-commerce solutions.

Updated: 11-01-2026 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, Google announced on Sunday the expansion of shopping functions in its AI chatbot, Gemini, through partnerships with retail powerhouses including Walmart, Shopify, and Wayfair. This collaboration transforms Gemini into not only an assistant but also a virtual merchant.

The new feature introduces an instant checkout mechanism, enabling users to purchase products without leaving the Gemini chat interface. Announced at the National Retail Federation's convention in New York, this development underscores the growing role of artificial intelligence in e-commerce.

John Furner, Walmart's incoming president, heralded this shift as the evolution of retail from web or app search to agent-led commerce. The AI shopping features initially debut in the US with plans for international expansion. As the competition between tech giants like OpenAI and Google intensifies, the future of seamless AI-driven shopping appears promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

