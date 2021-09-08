Left Menu

Ryanair says British airports to struggle this Christmas

British airports will struggle to cope with Christmas traffic due to the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit border controls, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. "Certainly (for) Europe's airports Christmas volumes will be no difficulty. Brexit border controls and COVID," he said. "The UK airports, I think will struggle."

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Ryanair)
  • Country:
  • Italy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

