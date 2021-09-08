Left Menu

Notion acquires Hyderabad-based Automate.io

US-based work collaboration company Notion on Wednesday said it has acquired Automate.io for an undisclosed amount.Following the acquisition, Hyderabad will become Notions first engineering centre outside the US, with Automates team of 40 people joining Notion, a statement said.Notion is an all-in-one workspace for teams and companies to share documents and knowledge, manage projects, and collaborate.

Notion acquires Hyderabad-based Automate.io
Notion is an all-in-one workspace for teams and companies to share documents and knowledge, manage projects, and collaborate. Its customers include large companies like Cred and Byju as well as startups like Figma and Slack. It is also used by millions of individuals and creators around the world to take notes, manage tasks, publish websites, and build their own custom online spaces.

''...users want to connect Notion with every other tool and system they use, so they can streamline, automate, and centralise their everyday work.

“Together with Automate, we will give users and enterprises alike the ability to seamlessly bring their most valuable workflows into Notion, so it can truly serve as a central hub for work,'' Notion Chief Operating Officer Akshay Kothari said.

Notion - which counts India among its fastest-growing markets - has close to 150 employees located across San Francisco, New York, Dublin and Tokyo. Hyderabad will be its fifth office.

Currently, all of Notion's engineers are based in its San Francisco and New York offices. Hyderabad will become Notion's first engineering centre outside the US, and the company said it will continue hiring key engineering talent.

''Together with Notion, we'll be able to offer the same integration and automation experience to a broader set of users across the globe.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Notion, an ideal partner who shares our values and commitment to extending the power of a collaborative, seamless software experience,'' Automate.io Chief Executive Officer Ashok Gudibandla said.

