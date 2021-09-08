Left Menu

Expedite land acquisition for bullet train, Dedicated Freight Corridor projects: Danve to officials

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday asked the railway officials to fast-track the land acquisition process for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train as well as the Delhi-JNPT Western Dedicated Freight Corridor WDFC projects.The Minister of State for Railways gave the direction at the Western Railways headquarters at Churchgate here while reviewing the status of the WDFC being undertaken by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd DFCCIL and Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project undertaken by the National High Speed Rail Corridor Limited NHSRCL.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday asked the railway officials to fast-track the land acquisition process for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train as well as the Delhi-JNPT Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) projects.

The Minister of State for Railways gave the direction at the Western Railway's headquarters at Churchgate here while reviewing the status of the WDFC being undertaken by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project undertaken by the National High Speed Rail Corridor Limited (NHSRCL). The Western Railway said that Danve directed the officials concerned, including the Maharashtra government's staff present there, to expedite the work for completion of the projects within the stipulated period to avoid cost and time overrun.

''It is expected that matters regarding land acquisition are put on fast track for expeditious delivery of projects,'' Danve said in a tweet. DFCCIL's director (Infra) Hari Mohan Gupta, NHSRCL's director (Projects) Rajendra Prasad alongwith Konkan divisional commissioner and district collectors were present during the meeting.

Railway officials said that Danve was apprised of the various stages of progress of these projects, including the land acquisition process, rehabilitation of Project Affected People (PAPs).

