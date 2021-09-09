Lodha ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure across developments

Real estate developer Lodha Group said on Thursday it has partnered with Tata Power to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions in all its residential and commercial projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune. With this deal, it said, Lodha reinforces its commitment towards a zero-carbon future, further encouraging its residents to embark on this path.

"Prioritising the responsibility for ensuring sustainable practices, Lodha has consistently been on track in implementing its environment friendly targets, and this partnership is yet another step by Lodha to facilitate the global decarbonisation agenda." Under the partnership, Tata Power will install EV charging stations at Lodha developments across MMR and Pune. These chargers will be accessible to all Lodha residents and visitors who are EV owners.

Installation and charging support will be provided for the electric vehicles along with 24x7 service, maintenance support, remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments through the EZ Charge mobile application by Tata Power. The partnership will enable Lodha residents' access uniform and ubiquitous EV charging experience.

Raunika Malhotra, President of marketing and corporate communications at Lodha Group, said fighting climate change and adhering to a sustainable framework has become imperative. "Our emphasis on environment sustainability has been evident in our design and operations for many years. We believe that creators and operators of built environment have a huge responsibility to correct course and as a leader, we are committed to it through multiple initiatives," she said in a statement.

Tata Power has an expansive network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 600 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India. The company is present across all segments of the EV ecosystem -- public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers including DC chargers as well as AC chargers.

Road transport is one of the largest contributors to global CO2 emissions. With vehicular emissions being a growing source of pollution in Maharashtra, the state government recently announced its plans to aggressively develop EV charging infrastructure. (ANI)

