FTSE 100 drops 1% as commodity, financials stock weigh
London's FTSE 100 index slumped on Thursday as heavyweight commodity and financial stocks fell on concerns over slowing economic growth, while easyJet dropped to the bottom of mid-cap index after its share sale plan. The blue-chip index fell 1.1% and was on course for its worst daily performance in three weeks. Miners slumped 1.2%, tracking iron-ore prices.
Oil and gas shares were down, with BP and Royal Dutch Shell shedding about 1.5% each to weigh the most on the index. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.7%.
British airline easyJet fell 6.3% after it announced a fully underwritten rights issue to raise 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) plus a new debt facility to help its pandemic recovery, and added that it had recently rejected a takeover offer. Genus slid 8.7% as Peel Hunt downgraded the livestock genetics firm's stock to "hold" from "buy" after it missed annual profit estimates.
