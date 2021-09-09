Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 13:18 IST
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for schizophrenia treatment drug
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ZydusUniverse)
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Brexpiprazole tablets, used for the treatment of schizophrenia, in the American market.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Brexpiprazole tablets in the strength of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg, the drug firm said in a statement.

Brexpiprazole is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for use as adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of the major depressive disorder (MDD) and for treatment of schizophrenia.

Zydus Cadila noted that it would manufacture the drug at its manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The Ahmedabad-based group now has 321 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

