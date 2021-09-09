Left Menu

BeatO acquires Novique Health to provide prog for reversal of diabetes

BeatO acquires Novique Health to provide prog for reversal of diabetes
New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Healthtech platform BeatO on Thursday said it has acquired Pune-based Novique Health for an undisclosed amount to provide a programme for reversal of Type 2 diabetes.

Through this acquisition, the company will augment its services of combating diabetes through clinically proven management, reduction, and reversal of diabetes by addressing the condition's root cause, BeatO said in a statement.

''At BeatO, we have built a data-driven and clinically robust solution for the monitoring and control of diabetes, driving positive health outcomes for our members. With Novique's acquisition, we will leverage their expertise and scientific approach in reversing Type 2 diabetes, further strengthening BeatO's clinical programme,'' BeatO Founder & CEO Gautam Chopra said.

Novique Health is an online speciality medical clinic focused on a scientific approach for the treatment and reversal of Type 2 diabetes, the statement said.

''We believe BeatO is the ideal partner to build a full stack of solutions for diabetes – starting from monitoring, control and now reversal,'' Novique Health Founder & MD Rahul Rosha said.

